Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Short Interest Update

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,159,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $178,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,159,242. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $758,920.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock worth $4,081,063. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

