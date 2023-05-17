FantasyGold Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $95.84 million and approximately $4,702.93 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 252.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, "FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

