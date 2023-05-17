F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its 200-day moving average is $143.84.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

