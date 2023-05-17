Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

