Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.48. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 310,930 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.96.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
