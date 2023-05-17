Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.48. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 310,930 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

