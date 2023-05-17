Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 110,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 302,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exscientia from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Exscientia Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 428.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,284,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Exscientia by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

