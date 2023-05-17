Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

Get Express alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Express by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 177,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96,940 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Price Performance

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 845,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Express has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.