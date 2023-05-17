Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Express by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 177,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 96,940 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Express Price Performance
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
