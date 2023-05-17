Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,701 ($33.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,790. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,242 ($28.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,160 ($39.58). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,706.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,827.34. The company has a market capitalization of £24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,182.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.71) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($37.53).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

