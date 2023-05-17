ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. ExlService comprises approximately 3.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.75% of ExlService worth $42,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

