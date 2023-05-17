Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 323.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 46.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

EXEL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 374,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,558. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

