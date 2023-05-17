Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading 1.4% Higher

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.73 ($21.45) and last traded at €19.64 ($21.35). 514,867 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.36 ($21.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVK shares. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €28.60 ($31.09) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DZ Bank set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.32.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

