Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 50,639 shares valued at $3,930,930. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

