Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,535 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

