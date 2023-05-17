Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.63. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 291.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

