Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

