Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,646.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,595.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,327.87. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

