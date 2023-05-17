Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.