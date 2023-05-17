Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $274,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

