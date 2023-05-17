Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP stock opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.41.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

