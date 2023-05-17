Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $167.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

