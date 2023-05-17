Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

IDXX stock opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.