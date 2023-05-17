Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of EVLO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 282,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.