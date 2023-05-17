Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVLO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of EVLO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 282,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

