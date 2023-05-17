Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 547,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 19,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

