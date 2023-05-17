Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,824.03 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $219.40 billion and $5.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,824.03 or 0.06740552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00055370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,282,201 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

