Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.46. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17. The firm has a market cap of £575.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Essentra

In related news, insider Paul J. Lester acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £21,952 ($27,498.43). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

