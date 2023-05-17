Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Essentra Stock Performance
ESNT stock opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.46. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17. The firm has a market cap of £575.57 million, a PE ratio of -1,940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.70) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.51) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Essentra
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
