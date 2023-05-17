Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Up 4.3%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.32 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.32 ($0.07). Approximately 270,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,105,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Esken from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Esken Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 578.86.

Esken Company Profile

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

