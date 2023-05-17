Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 58675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

