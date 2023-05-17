Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $324.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $30,775.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and sold 3,804 shares valued at $113,606. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.