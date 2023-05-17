Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$85.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$59.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.15. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.03.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.35 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total value of C$896,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

