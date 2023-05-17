EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

EPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

