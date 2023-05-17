EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 136.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE EPR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

