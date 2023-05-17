Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Trading Down 0.9 %
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Entergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Stories
