Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

