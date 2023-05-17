Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 70,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,696. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

