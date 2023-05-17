Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 70,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,696. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.
Insider Transactions at Ennis
In other Ennis news, General Counsel Daniel Gus bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Featured Stories
