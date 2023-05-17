Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 48,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 88,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

ELVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $197,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

