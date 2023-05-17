EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 13,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 644,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,990. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

