EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CFO Sells $40,553.10 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cassandra Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 327,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,056. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 0.45.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
