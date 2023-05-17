EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CFO Sells $40,553.10 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cassandra Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 327,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,056. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $11,003,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

