Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

