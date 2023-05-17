Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,087.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth $53,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Energous during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.