Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 457.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 494,605 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 415,298 shares during the period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 188,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

