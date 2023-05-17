Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3076 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Enel Chile has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,463. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Further Reading

