Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $66,598,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the first quarter valued at about $29,867,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. Embecta has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

