Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $440,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $592,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FZT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

