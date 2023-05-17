Elequin Securities LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Post Holdings Partnering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSPC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 4,263.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

