Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 70.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GAM opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

