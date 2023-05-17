Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 128.0% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 156,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 87,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Clover Leaf Capital Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

