Elequin Securities LLC Invests $159,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

