Elequin Securities LLC Invests $129,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BGR stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.