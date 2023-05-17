Elequin Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 41,600 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 119,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 977,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 699,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 179,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 549,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

