Elequin Securities LLC Acquires 16,198 Shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) by 3,182.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blockchain Acquisition were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $8,343,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 41.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 829,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBBK opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

